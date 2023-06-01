Midfielder Charlie Lindsay has been released by Rangers after being linked with Sunderland in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old didn’t make a senior appearance for the SPL side and represented Rangers B during the 2022/23 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports in Scotland claimed Sunderland and League One club Derby were interested in the midfielder last month, even though the Black Cats are closing in on the signing of midfielder Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham.

Lindsay was one of nine academy players released by Rangers, with B Team head coach, David McCallum commenting: “It is always a sad time of the year when we bid farewell to players who have made the journey through the Rangers Academy to B Team level.

“It has been a privilege to witness the development of each individual, both as players and, most importantly, young men taking their first steps in a professional football environment.

“While it is always disappointing to leave a club like Rangers, I have no doubt each and every one of the lads departing for pastures new will forge a strong career in the game and we will continue to keep an eye out for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland also have Dan Neil, Pierre Ekwah, Jay Matete and Abdoullah Ba competing for places in central midfield ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Captain Corry Evans looks set to miss the start of the campaign as he continues to recover from a long-term injury he suffered in January.