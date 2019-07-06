Rangers ace Ross McCrorie reveals why he snubbed Sunderland and signed for Portsmouth
Scotland under-21 international Ross McCrorie has revealed why he rejected the chance to join Sunderland – and made the move to League One rivals Portsmouth instead.
The highly-rated Rangers youngster sealed a switch to Fratton Park on a season-long loan deal, with the option to make it a permanent switch at the end of the campaign.
But the move to the south coast wasn’t without a late twist – with McCrorie revealing that Jack Ross launched a last-ditch bid to lure him to the Stadium of Light.
His head wasn’t to be turned though, the defensive-minded midfielder admitting Pompey were his preferred choice having been left confident they were the ‘right fit’
“I’m really happy with the move and I’m joining a big club who want to progress to the Championship,” said the 21-year-old, speaking to the Portsmouth News.
“Pompey was the one which stood out to me, though, after speaking to the manager.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
“Sunderland came in for me and wanted me to sign, but I just felt that Pompey was the right fit.
“Sunderland came in when I was about to do a medical. They tried to sweep in and get things sorted, but I thought Pompey was the best fit.
“We just missed out last season and there is a good group of players here who are going to be up there challenging.
“I spoke to the manager, and chief executive Mark Catlin - and they were great with me.
“I was shown around and all the boys made me feel welcome.”