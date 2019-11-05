A £13million defender, Swiss international and youngster with a famous father - the Leicester City aces Sunderland must be wary of

Sunderland host Leicester City at the Stadium of Light this evening in the EFL Trophy.

The Foxes sit top of EFL Trophy Group A after two games, having beaten Scunthorpe on penalties and Grimsby in normal time.

But beyond their achievements as a team, which individuals should we be looking out for most in tonight’s group game at the Stadium of Light?

Below we look at four players who could star for the Foxes’ second string this evening.

Filip Benkovic

Centre-back Benkovic, 22, joined Leicester in 2018 on a five-year deal for an estimated £13million and was capped by Croatia this summer after 20 appearances on loan at Celtic last season.

Although linked with a return to Glasgow, Benkovic - also capped at U17, U19 and U21 level - has played in both of Leicester’s EFL Trophy games this season.

Eldin Jakupovic

Swiss international goalkeeper Jakupovic played in both of Leicester U21s EFL Trophy wins against Scunthorpe and Grimsby.

Having moved to England with Hull in 2012, the 35-year-old has made 28 Premier League as an understudy to the likes of Alan McGregor for the Tigers and Kasper Schmeichel at Leicester.

George Hirst

The 20-year-old striker is Leicester’s top scorer in Premier League 2, having scored five goals in just nine games.

The son of former prolific Sheffield Wednesday and England striker David, he has been capped for England at U17-U20 levels and starred in the U20 Toulon Tournament, where he was joint top scorer with fellow Leicester man Harvey Barnes and Angola’s Chico Banza.

Mitch Clark

A pacy right-back who has played in both of Leicester’s EFL Trophy games this season and last season he made 40 appearances while on loan at League 2 side Port Vale.