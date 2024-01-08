Sunderland transfer gossip as the Black Cats look to strengthen in the January window.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says striker Kieffer Moore could leave the club this month - amid reported interest from several Championship clubs.

The 31-year-old striker has made just seven Premier League appearances this season, none of which have been starts, but did score as the Cherries came from goals down to win 3-2 at QPR in the FA Cup on Saturday.

According to the Sun's Alan Nixon, Sunderland are ready to alter their transfer approach to try and sign Moore this month, with Bournemouth ready to listen to loan offers as well as permanent bids.

Championship clubs Middlesbrough, Leeds, Ipswich and West Brom have also been linked with the forward, who has scored 12 goals in 40 appearances for Wales.

When asked about Moore's situation last week, Iraola admitted it's been frustrating for the forward this season, with Dominic Solanke regularly starting up top for Bournemouth.

"He was close in the summer market to leaving the club, but every party decided he stayed with us," said Iraola when asked about Moore. "He has been helping the team a lot, but not probably playing as many minutes as he wants.

"It is difficult to take (Solanke) out of the game when we are playing with just one forward. It will be something he (Moore) will have a lot to say about. Some players will prefer to stay and improve their roles, others will prefer to leave for different places where they can play more.