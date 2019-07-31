Portsmouth set to seal a big-money move for Sunderland target John Marquis
Portsmouth are set to seal a deal for former Sunderland target John Marquis, according to reports.
The prolific Doncaster Rovers striker was a January target for Jack Ross as he looked to replace the outgoing Josh Maja.
Two bids were launched for Marquis, and both were turned down by the South Yorkshire side, before a deal to land Will Grigg was revived.
And while speculation suggested that the Black Cats could re-enter the race for the 27-year-old during the summer window, he now looks set to join promotion rivals Pompey.
The Portsmouth News claim that the south coast side are set to land the striker for a fee in the excess of £1million – further bolstering a squad which has received extensive investment this summer.
A Sunderland move for Marquis was always unlikely, with Ross revealing big-money buys were off the table this summer.
“We are not in a position where we can go and spend money on big transfer fees,” he said earlier this month.
“There has to be a realisation that that’s where we are at and we have to build something and make the best of what we have got.”
Charlton Athletic remain keen on Marquis, but it is understood that Portsmouth are confident of completing a deal for a player Kenny Jackett believes could be pivotal to their promotion ambitions.
Marquis could feature for Pompey when they visit Wearside on Saturday, August 17.