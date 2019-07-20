Portsmouth see ticket allocation for visit to Sunderland slashed - to just 2,000
Portsmouth fans will be offered a significantly smaller number of tickets for their trip to Sunderland this season – with the visitors’ allocation slashed by over 1,000.
Pompey are set to visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday, August 17 (12:30pm kick-off) in the third League One game of the campaign, which will be televised on Sky Sports.
But the south coast side will only be offered 2,000 tickets for their visit to Wearside – despite handed an allocation of over 3,000 for the corresponding fixture last season.
The drastically-cut allocation comes after a disturbance when the two teams met in April – as a smoke bomb was thrown into the home end of the stadium, leaving a supporter needing medical attention.
This led local council chiefs to recommend capping away tickets when Pompey came to town – with these recommendations now acted upon.
A report from Sunderland City Council’s Regulatory Committee, given to councillors, said: “This reduced number of visiting fans is set at a level which the Club through their safety management plans feel confident in being able to observe safety concerns.”
It adds: “It was noted at the fixtures held during the 2018/2019 football season that the behaviour of the visiting fans from Coventry City FC and Portsmouth FC caused the public safety of the attendees of the match to be compromised.”
They recommended Portsmouth be limited to 2,000 tickets and Coventry be handed just 1,500 seats when they visit Wearside.