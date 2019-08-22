'Please take care of him': Lee Cattermole joining VVV-Venlo has Sunderland fans Googling flights to Holland

Popular ex-Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole has sealed a move to VVV-Venlo in Holland after a successful trial.

By James Copley
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 14:28
Lee Cattermole has found a new club.

Cattermole, an ex-Sunderland captain, left the Stadium of Light this summer after a decade at the club after management and player reached a financial deal for the remaining two years of his deal.

The 31-year-old joined Dutch top-flight side VVV-Venlo on trial earlier this month but has now signed a one-year contract after a career on Wearside which saw three Wembley appearances, six Wear-Tyne derby wins and a stunning fall from the Premier League to League One

Cattermole, who played more than 270 games in the Premier League, was a fans favourite amongst Black Cats supporters with his brand of tough tackling and never-say-die attitude. Here's how YOU reacted to the news: