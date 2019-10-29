George Dobson in action for Sunderland at Oxford United.

Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and struggled as Oxford United win on penalties?

Sunderland have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by Oxford United – but who shone and struggled in the game at the Kassam Stadium?

By Phil Smith
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 11:14 pm

Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings, Will Grigg and Marc McNulty missing the spot-kicks in the penalty shoot-out competition, with Oxford progressing to the quarter-final stage.

For Sunderland AFC, it’s back to the league campaign this weekend.

Sunderland’s busy schedule continues with the visit of Southend United to the Stadium of Light on Saturday, new boss and former Newcastle United defender Sol Campbell taking charge of struggling Southend.

To view Phil Smith’s player ratings from the Oxford game, simply scroll down and click through our gallery of images.

1. JON McLAUGHLIN - 6

Little he could do about the opening goal as Hall fired past him from the edge of the area. Made a big save in the second half, turning a firm effort from Baptiste wide of the post with his side 1-0 down.

2. CONOR McLAUGHLIN - 6

Poor in his use of the ball in the first half and looked far more comfortable when his side reverted to a back four, offering a threat and combining well with Dobson down the right.

3. TOM FLANAGAN - 6

Defended with tenacity and won most of his aerial duels. Helped force the equaliser at a corner.

4. JORDAN WILLIS - 5

Showed plenty of pace in defensive positions as usual, but struggled when bringing the ball out from the back when his side played with five defenders.

