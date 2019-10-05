Who shone and struggled for Sunderland against Lincoln City?

Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and struggled in limp Lincoln City defeat?

Sunderland suffered a second League One defeat of the term at the hands of Lincoln City – but how did their players perform?

By Phil Smith
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 17:13 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th October 2019, 17:14 pm

Tyler Walker netted twice for the Imps as they sealed a deserved three points at Sincil Bank. Indeed, the margin of victory could have been greater with the hosts also missing a second half penalty on an afternoon where Sunderland struggled to fashion any meaningful opportunities. But who shone and struggled in Lincolnshire? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how our Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, rated the individual performances in the defeat:

1. Jon McLaughlin

Felt he was fouled for the first goal but the referee never looked interested. A very difficult week for the goalkeeper so crucial and dominant last season. 4

2. Conor McLaughlin

Defended relatively well against Jorge Grant, with the home side finding next to no joy down that flank where they struggled considerably elsewhere. Couldn’t offer a great deal going forward. 5

3. Jordan Willis

Again defended resolutely, recovered some dangerous situations from his side and battled tenaciously. Little hand in his team’s disappointing defeat, even if there were one or two errors on the ball. 5

4. Joel Lynch

Left exposed against a sharp and clever Lincoln front four. Won plenty in the air but not as assured as he had looked in the week previous. 5

