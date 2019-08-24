How Sunderland's players rated in the win over AFC Wimbledon

Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and struggled in the win over AFC Wimbledon?

Sunderland made it four wins on the bounce with victory over AFC Wimbledon – but how did their players perform?

By Phil Smith
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 18:15

A stunning hat-trick from Chris Maguire ensured the Black Cats continued their unbeaten start t the campaign and, with potential new investors watching on from the stands, a promising attacking performance was just what was required from Jack Ross’ side. But who shone and struggled for Sunderland against the Dons? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how our chief Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, rated the individual performances on Wearside:

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6

Nothing he could do about the equalising goal on an afternoon when he had next to nothing to do. Distribution was again good and he combines very well with Wyke. 6

2. Luke O'Nien - 7

Got forward to good effect in the second half and delivered an excellent cross for Maguire to finish the game as a contest. Great block in stoppage time. 7

3. Lynden Gooch - 5

Full of running and unlucky on a couple of occasions when he just couldn’t control in promising positions. Just not quite his day on the ball. 5

4. Jordan Willis - 7

A couple of uncertain moments but again showed his pace and increasing composure on the ball. Very much bedded in as one of the first choice centre-backs. 7

