Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and struggled in the win over AFC Wimbledon?
Sunderland made it four wins on the bounce with victory over AFC Wimbledon – but how did their players perform?
By Phil Smith
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 18:15
A stunning hat-trick from Chris Maguire ensured the Black Cats continued their unbeaten start t the campaign and, with potential new investors watching on from the stands, a promising attacking performance was just what was required from Jack Ross’ side. But who shone and struggled for Sunderland against the Dons? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how our chief Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, rated the individual performances on Wearside: