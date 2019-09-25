Who shone and struggled for Sunderland against Sheffield United?

Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and struggled against Sheffield United?

A stunning Sunderland performance saw them claim another Premier League scalp in the shape of Sheffield United - but how did their individual players perform?

By Phil Smith
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 21:41 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 21:41 pm

A fine first-half strike from Max Power proved enough for the Black Cats, who sealed their passage to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup at Bramall Lane. But which players came away with extra credit from South Yorkshire, and who has room to improve? Scroll down and click through the pages to see who our Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, rated highly after the shock triumph:

1. Lee Burge

Kept his side in the game early on when Sheffield United were dominant, making a couple of fine saves. Protected superbly by his defence in the second half and dealt with crosses with minimum fuss. 7

2. Conor McLaughlin

Comfortably his best showing in a Sunderland shirt. Kept it simple and didn’t put a foot wrong defensively, with a host of good clearances and interceptions. 7

3. Tom Flanagan

Fortunate to get away with a big error in the opening minutes but recovered admirably, part of a defence that did a superb job in the second half to restrict attempts on Burge’s goal. 7

4. Joel Lynch

An excellent debut. Dominant in the air, organised well and took no chances in possession. 8

