Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and struggled against Sheffield United?
A stunning Sunderland performance saw them claim another Premier League scalp in the shape of Sheffield United - but how did their individual players perform?
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 21:41 pm
A fine first-half strike from Max Power proved enough for the Black Cats, who sealed their passage to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup at Bramall Lane. But which players came away with extra credit from South Yorkshire, and who has room to improve? Scroll down and click through the pages to see who our Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, rated highly after the shock triumph: