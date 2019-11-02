Who shone and struggled for Sunderland against Southend?

Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: 'Excellent' defender the star after mixed performances against Southend

Sunderland returned to winning ways against Southend United – but who were the standout performers in the triumph?

By Phil Smith
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 4:08 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 5:04 pm

A first half header from Luke O’Nien proved the difference at the Stadium of Light, as Phil Parkinson picked up his second win in charge of the Black Cats. But how did the individuals perform on the day? Our chief Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, has dished out his player ratings – scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled against the Shrimpers:

1. Jon McLaughlin

Rarely tested by a very limited Southend side. Dealt with set pieces well enough for the most part. 6

2. Conor McLaughlin

Took him a while to get up to the pace of the game but had an excellent second half, putting in some very good crosses that should have produced a goal Took a late yellow and is now suspended for one league game. 6

3. Denver Hume

A tremendous performance. A constant threat, flying up and down the left flank. Great assist for O’Nien’s goal and put in a number of excellent crosses. Is finding some real form and is an exciting player to watch at the moment. 8

4. Joel Lynch

An imposing performance, snuffing out what little danger there was with no fuss. Looked in control throughout. 7

