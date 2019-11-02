Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: 'Excellent' defender the star after mixed performances against Southend
Sunderland returned to winning ways against Southend United – but who were the standout performers in the triumph?
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 4:08 pm
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 5:04 pm
A first half header from Luke O’Nien proved the difference at the Stadium of Light, as Phil Parkinson picked up his second win in charge of the Black Cats. But how did the individuals perform on the day? Our chief Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, has dished out his player ratings – scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled against the Shrimpers: