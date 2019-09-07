Phil Smith's player ratings for the season so far: The Sunderland stars impressing and those with room for improvement
Sunderland faced a hectic fixture in the opening month of the campaign, playing six times in League One and twice in the Carabao Cup.
By Phil Smith
Saturday, 07 September, 2019, 12:00
Results were promising after a couple of early draws, though the joy of a five-game winning run was tempered by a 3-0 defeat to Peterborough United. So who has impressed early on? Here, Phil Smith’s collates his ratings so far to assess the early stars of the campaign, with five reflecting an underwhelming start, six solid, and seven impressive...