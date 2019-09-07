Chris Maguire has enjoyed a fine start to the current campaign

Phil Smith's player ratings for the season so far: The Sunderland stars impressing and those with room for improvement

Sunderland faced a hectic fixture in the opening month of the campaign, playing six times in League One and twice in the Carabao Cup.

By Phil Smith
Saturday, 07 September, 2019, 12:00

Results were promising after a couple of early draws, though the joy of a five-game winning run was tempered by a 3-0 defeat to Peterborough United. So who has impressed early on? Here, Phil Smith’s collates his ratings so far to assess the early stars of the campaign, with five reflecting an underwhelming start, six solid, and seven impressive...

1. JON McLAUGHLIN (6 ratings)

Produced some typically authoritative displays in seeing out wins against Portsmouth and Rochdale, though there were one or two he strikes he will have been disappointed to concede. 6

2. LEE BURGE (2 ratings)

Has been steady enough in both of his Carabao Cup appearances. Looks a good shotstopper and gets real distance on his kicks. 6.5

3. CONOR McLAUGHLIN (7 ratings)

Only one of these games came in his preferred position, which highlights a challenging month in which he was asked to do a tricky job for his team. Mixed performances reflect that. 5.6

4. JORDAN WILLIS (7 ratings)

Still looks to be finding his feet but has already established himself as first choice. Real pace, a good spring and composure. 6.6

