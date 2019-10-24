Phil Parkinson verdict on Lynden Gooch injury after winger ruled out of Sunderland's trip to Shrewsbury Town
Lynden Gooch has been ruled out of the weekend trip to Shrewsbury Town, Phil Parkinson has confirmed.
The Sunderland winger twisted his ankle in the 5-0 thrashing of Tranmere Rovers at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening and faces a spell out.
Parkinson insists the injury is not serious but it will be enough to rule him out of the game at Shrewsbury on Saturday.
Aiden McGeady is expected to come back into the side.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, on Gooch Parkinson said: “It is not too serious but he is definitely out for the weekend.
“It’s a shame, I thought he did well, he got his goal, scored again but it got disallowed and we’ve watched it back several times and no-one can work out why.
“He has twisted his ankle, he will have a spell out but not too long.”
McGeady is favourite to take Gooch’s place in the squad and make a speedy return from his one-game suspension after picking up five yellow cards and sitting out the Tranmere win.
On McGeady, Parkinson added: “What a fantastic option to have with Aiden coming back.
“He is a key player, very creative, he definitely comes back into the thinking for the weekend.”
Duncan Watmore has started both of Parkinson’s first two games and will be assessed ahead of the weekend to see if he can make it a hat-trick given he has only just come back from a spell out.