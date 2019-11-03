Phil Parkinson reveals the factors that are giving him a fixture headache ahead of Sunderland's game at Bristol Rovers

Max Power and George Dobson in action against Southend United.

The game is scheduled to take place on November 16 but Sunderland could request a postponement from the EFL provided the club receives the number of international call-ups that would trigger a postponement, which is likely to include Jon McLaughlin.

If McLaughlin were to be called up, as expected, then it would leave Burge as the only senior keeper but he is struggling with a thigh injury and the Black Cats can only assess whether he’d be fully fit and available for selection once he returns to training.

Teenage keeper Anthony Patterson has been on the bench in recent games.

Clubs can request a postponement if they have a total of three players, senior or Under-21 level, away on international duty.

Four Sunderland players have regularly been called-up including Northern Ireland duo Tom Flanagan and Conor McLaughlin, Scotland keeper McLaughlin and teenage Swedish striker Benji Kimpioka – all of whom were in the matchday squad against Southend.

When asked about the upcoming Bristol Rovers game, Parkinson said: “We have to wait and see who is called up officially. The problem we have is the goalkeeping situation, we have to assess Burgey.

“We don’t want to go into the game weakened and give them the advantage.”

Meanwhile, Conor McLaughlin will be suspended for Sunderland’s next League One outing - after the defender picked up a fifth yellow card of the season in the clash with Southend United.

With Sunderland playing three cup games in the next three games – two EFL Trophy games and the FA Cup first round clash against Gillingham next weekend – the next league game is Bristol Rovers away a week on Saturday, if it goes ahead.

Parkinson added: “That is a blow to us. Conor did well, hopefully by the next time we play we get some players back as well.

“We are lacking options in attacking areas. Duncan [Watmore] wasn’t quite right to start, though he gave us a lot of energy when he came on.”

With the cut-off for cautions not until the end of the month, McLaughlin will be forced to sit out the Black Cats’ next clash after receiving his latest booking.

That game is scheduled to be the trip to Bristol Rovers on November 16, but that fixture could yet be postponed owing to international call-ups.

If that is the case, then the suspension will be served for the visit of Coventry City on November 23.

Suspensions inflicted due to an accumulation of yellow cards can only be served in the competition in which the bookings were received - meaning that McLaughlin will not be able to count the upcoming Leasing.Com Trophy or FA Cup ties towards their suspension.