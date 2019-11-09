Phil Parkinson reacts to Jon McLaughlin error and gives Lee Burge update

Jon McLaughlin saves from Oliver Lee in the second half

McLaughlin fumbled a free-kick from Oliver Lee over the line but the Black Cats boss was frustrated with the performance that followed from the rest of the team.

Parkinson said it was an ‘unusual’ error.

“Jon is obviously very disappointed with that mistake,” he said.

“When you look at it, it’s an unusual sort of error. He’s almost got hold of the ball and it’s ended up in our net.

“It does happen in games, where you concede a bizarre goal, I've seen it before, it can knock you too much. I felt that today, but we can’t accept that that happens, we have to be stronger.

“OK, Jon made a mistake, but then every player on the pitch has to do a bit more to make sure that mistake is not talked about and we go on and win the game.”

McLaughlin will now join up with the Scotland squad for international duty, which should give Lee Burge the opportunity to stake his claim in the leasing.com clash against Scunthorpe United on Tuesday night.

Burge has been absent with injury but was on the bench against Gillingham.

“Jon goes away on international duty now,” he said.

“Burgey was on the bench today, we’ve got to make sure he’s right but if he is, he’ll play.”

Gillingham boss Steve Evans admitted his side had benefited from some good fortune with that error but said his side were more than worthy of a chance to win the tie on home turf in the replay.

McLaughlin went on to make a fine save from Lee in the latter stages as both sides went for the winner.

“I know Jon McLaughlin, he doesn’t make many mistakes like that,” he said.

“He’s an outstanding goalkeeper.