Phil Parkinson provides Sunderland contract update after investment deal confirmed

A host of first-team players are set to see their current deals at the Stadium of Light expire this summer, with talks having previously been opened with Jon McLaughlin.

Parkinson, though, is keen to take stock of his current squad before engaging in any form of contract discussions.

“It’s too early,” he admitted.

“When I came to the club I said to the owner that we wanted to take stock of the whole situation, and that’s what we’re doing at the moment.”

But with an eight-figure investment deal with FPP Sunderland finalised earlier this week, Parkinson could have some extra financial firepower at his disposal when negotiations begin.

However, he believes that the money needs to be spent ‘wisely’ - and will likely see all aspects of the club benefit.

“I think any investment has got to be used wisely for the benefit of the club,” said Parkinson.

“The academy is really important for the club, we know that.

“Players are out of contract, do we need reinforcements?

“It’s an all-round overview and something we’ll continue to speak about.”

“When I met the board and the owner at the interview stage, they explained the situation at the club and that they were looking for investment and it was very close to being done,” he continued.

“Obviously it’s taken some time to dot the i’s and cross the t’s, and I think it’s great for the future of the club that it’s got over the line.

“I think the most important thing for the supporters is the stability of this club going forward, long-term.

“Short-term it’s key in terms of if we do need improvements, but my job is to take an overall assessment of everybody while liaising with Tony Coton, the head of recruitment, which we’ve done.