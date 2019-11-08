Phil Parkinson press conference LIVE: Sunderland injury latest ahead of Gillingham clash

Phil Parkinson will face the media this afternoon with Sunderland AFC looking ahead to tomorrow’s FA Cup clash against Gillingham at the Stadium of Light.

By James Copley
Friday, 8th November 2019, 11:55 am
Phil Parkinson will face the media this afternoon.

With investment secured, will Sunderland AFC roll the dice with new signings when the transfer window opens in January? We’ve got all breaking injury and transfer news from the Stadium of Light, throughout the day.

