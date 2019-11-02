Phil Parkinson offers an update on Dylan McGeouch's Sunderland future

McGeouch was an unused substitute for the Carabao Cup tie at Oxford United in midweek as Parkinson rang the changes, and the Scot hasn’t featured since the defeat to Lincoln City in Jack Ross’ final game in charge.

But while yet to hand him an opportunity, Parkinson says McGeouch will remain part of his plans moving forward - and that the door is far from shut on the 26-year-old.

“Dylan, I had a good chat with him before the Tuesday game because obviously he was disappointed that we made changes but he still didn’t make the team,” he admitted.

Dylan McGeouch remains part of Phil Parkinson's plans at Sunderland

“However, we have got a lot of midfield players and there’s a lot of competition in that department.

“Dylan will get an opportunity to show us [what he can offer], and not by any stretch of the imagination am I ruling him out of my plans moving forward.

“But I’ve got to pick each team as I see fit and at the moment he hasn’t made the starting eleven.”While McGeouch is yet to be given a start, striker Marc McNulty grasped his chance with both hands in the 1-1 draw with the U’s.

The loanee netted a vital equaliser at the Kassam Stadium having earlier hit the post, and Parkinson was pleased with what he saw from the striker in his first start under the new regime.

However, the Black Cats’ chief insists there is still ‘work to be done’ with the forward - who has netted five goals in 13 appearances since agreeing a season-long loan move from Reading.

“I’m pleased with Marc,” said Parkinson.

“There’s work to be done with him to get him to where we want him to be, but I'm enjoying working with him.