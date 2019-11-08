Phil Parkinson gives Sunderland team selection hint and Alim Ozturk injury update

Parkinson made eight changes on Tuesday night as the Black Cats fell to a 2-1 defeat against Leicester City U21s in the leasing.com trophy.

The new manager has been keen to use this run of cup games to assess a number of fringe players who have not much in the way of first-team action since he took charge last month.

Sunderland play again against Scunthorpe United on Tuesday night and so on Saturday he is likely to field a side more like the one that beat Southend United 1-0 a week ago.

Alim Ozturk is set for a spell on the sidelines but the injury is not as bad as first feared

“It will be more the team that we played prior to Tuesday night,” Parkinson said.

“Those lads had played three games in seven days, Tuesday was a chance for me to give other players a chance to play.

“But in terms of freshness, the players are ready [for Saturday].”

Parkinson does still have a number of injury concerns going into the game.

Lee Burge is back training but is not fully recovered from the thigh issue that has sidelined him in recent weeks and will have to be monitored.

Denver Hume has a virus, and while Lynden Gooch and Charlie Wyke will benefit from the break following the decision to postpone next weekend’s league game against Bristol Rovers, they wil not be ready to face Gillingham.

Alim Ozturk will also miss the game after suffering an injury on Tuesday night.

Parkinson hopes it is not serious, however.

“Alim had a scan and there is no damage to his hamstring,” he said.

“That means that [the problem] is coming from his back so we’ll be exploring that over the weekend and hopefully he’s not too far away.

“Sometimes it can happen that you get a tightness in your hamstring and it’s a nerve issue rather than the actual muscle.

“It’s frustrating for him and us because I know he’s a player who can play at the level and has done so.