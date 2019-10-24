Phil Parkinson gives Laurens De Bock injury update and discusses Denver Hume's promising Sunderland form
Laurens De Bock is closing on a return from injury, but Denver Hume will get another chance to impress at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.
The Leeds loanee has missed the first two games of Phil Parkinson’s tenure due to a slight tear in his thigh muscle.
The 26-year-old is ‘not too far away’ from fitness, but will remain on the sidelines alongside Lynden Gooch and Charlie Wyke this weekend.
“He’s been running today,” Parkinson said.
“I’ll have a meeting later on with all the medical staff but he’s been running so he shouldn’t be too far away.
“We need all those players who are injured [back]. We’ll need everyone through this period.”
Parkinson is pushing hard to get players back to fitness with a punishing schedule ahead, but De Bock’s absence allowed Hume the chance to get back in the side after a mixed start to the season.
He has responded superbly, offering a real outlet going forward and particularly on Tuesday night, making an impression on his new manager with his role in the emphatic 5-0 win over Tranmere Rovers.
“I’ve been very pleased with him,” Parkinson said.
“That’s his game, driving forward, stepping into things and making things happen from that left back position.
“I thought he was very good the other night, he’s determined to keep hold of that shirt and he’ll know that Laurens is coming back and that will be a challenge for him.
“He’s had a very good game on Tuesday and now he’ll want to reproduce that at the weekend.”