Phil Parkinson explains what newly appointed Nick Allamby will bring to Sunderland in new role

Phil Parkinson has strengthened his backroom staff by bringing Nick Allamby to the club from Bolton

Allamby has worked with manager Phil Parkinson at both Bolton Wanderers and Bradford City and the Black Cats boss says he will be an ‘excellent addition’.

Allamby will not replace any existing staff, and will work closely with current first team sport scientist Paul Walsh.

Parkinson says the appointment is part of the club rebuilding its structures for the long term.

“I’m delighted Nick has joined,” he said.

“He's excellent at what he does and he will bring a real edge to our preparation.

"It's part of the process whereby the board wants to rebuild and get a structure in place to take us forward, and Nick will be an excellent appointment.

“He's come in to be in charge of that sport science department.

“You do need strength in that department, and Nick will bring us more expertise to help the good people we've already got involved there.”

Allamby joins assistant manager Steve Parkin and goalkeeping coach Lee Butler in Parkinson’s backroom staff, the quartet having worked together in the manager’s previous two jobs.

He spent nine years at Middlesbrough before joining Parkinson at Valley Parade, having studied at the University of Teesside.

Parkinson wants to build an energetic Sunderland side during his tenure at the club and believes this will be a vital appointment in realising that vision.

“These day it’s such an important part [sport science] of the modern day game,” he said.