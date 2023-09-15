Watch more videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland boss Peter Reid says Tony Mowbray has done an outstanding job on Wearside and hopes the club can return to the Premier League this season.

Reid managed The Black Cats for nearly eight years between 1995 and 2002, leading the club to two seventh-place finishes in the top flight.

During that time he managed against Kevin Keegan at Newcastle and Bryan Robson at Middlesbrough, when all three North East clubs were in the Premier League.

Reid was back in the North East along with Keegan for a talk-in at South Shields this month, when he was asked about their managerial rivalry.

“I was at Man City my first job and then when I got the Sunderland job he was at Newcastle,” Reid told South Shields’ website when asked about Keegan. “Bryan Robson was at Middlesbrough and it was tough competing with them.

“Kevin at Newcastle it was really difficult, but in the end we had three top clubs in the North East and I can’t wait for the three clubs to be back in the Premier League where they belong.”

When asked about how the North East clubs are faring now, Reid added: “Sunderland have done well, Boro have had a bit of an iffy start but I think Michael Carrick will get it right.

“Sunderland, Tony Mowbray has done a brilliant job, young players, getting them playing exciting football and the job he’s done has been absolutely outstanding.