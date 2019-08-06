Peter Reid and Bryan Robson to be honoured for Sunderland and Middlesbrough success

Former Sunderland manager Peter Reid.

Peter Reid and Bryan Robson, former Sunderland and Middlesbrough managers, will be presented with Legend Awards by the North East Football Writers’ Association at a dinner at the Ramside Hall Hotel in Durham on Thursday October 10.

The inaugural award is in recognition of the contribution the two men made to North East football, as they helped to put Sunderland and Middlesbrough on the football map in the formative years of the Premier League.

Reid and Robson, who both played for England under former Newcastle United manager Sir Bobby Robson, were also the two men in charge when Sunderland and Middlesbrough left their much-loved but decaying Roker Park and Ayresome Park.

Former Middlesbrough manager Bryan Robson.

The moves to the Stadium of Light and Riverside Stadium were pivotal in the clubs’ places in the top ten and Wembley finals, although there were relegations to deal with too.

Former players and assistants managers will be among the contributors on the night, as well as the two recipients and proceeds will go to the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

Paul Hetherington, a member of the national committee of the FWA and a former chairman of the association both nationally and of the North East branch, said: "This is a prestigious addition to the FWA calendar of events and the national body and our sponsors, William Hill, are delighted to endorse it.

“The North East loves a hero and Reidy and Robbo certainly fall into that category. I know they are honoured to be the inaugural recipients and are greatly looking forward to the night at the Ramside Hall."

In his playing career, Reid, 63, won 13 England caps under Robson and two league titles with Everton, where he also won the FA Cup and European Cup-Winners’ Cup.

He made more than 500 appearances for Bolton, Everton, QPR, Manchester City, Southampton, Notts County and Bury and before Sunderland managed Manchester City for three years.

Reid is now an assistant to Paul Cook at Wigan Athletic after briefs spells as manager of Leeds, Coventry, Plymouth, Mumbai City and Thailand.

Chester-le-Street-born Robson was Manchester United and England’s Captain Marvel and left in 1994 after 13 years at Old Trafford, to take over initially as Middlesbrough’s player-manager for Ayresome Park’s final season under ambitious chairman Steve Gibson.

Boro won promotion to the Premier League as champions and finished 12th in their first season, with Juninho in their ranks. Gibson backed the sensational signing of Fabrizio Ravanelli from European champions Juventus and Brazilian Emerson.

Middlesbrough reached their first League Cup and FA Cup finals in the same season, but lost both, losing out in a replay to Leicester in the League Cup before Cheslea’s Roberto di Matteo record-breaking first minute goal settled the FA Cup.

Tickets are £45 for the Reid and Robson North East Legends Award Night at the Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa on Thursday October 10.