Oxford boss Karl Robinson slams referee for two big calls in Sunderland draw

Elliot Embleton in action against Oxford United at the Stadium of Light.

Oxford were leading 1-0 at the time Dickie’s goal was ruled out after Wright spotted a foul on Jon McLaughlin by Jamie Mackie.

Jack Ross felt the official made the right call but Robinson was furious, and also felt Josh Ruffels won the ball in the incident which led to Lynden Gooch’s equaliser from the penalty spot.

Robinson said: “What can I say without getting myself in trouble? What’s the best thing I can say about him? He looked good, the referee looked fantastic running round the pitch.

“He should have booked me! 100 per cent, he even got that wrong. What I was calling him is a definite booking.

“It just shows how bad some of the decisions really were when you go beyond the laws of the game and don’t get booked. It saved me a few quid by not doing what he should have done.”

Robinson added to the Oxford Mail: “We deserved a lot more than we got against the best team in the league away from home.

“The goal Rob Dickie scores is embarrassing.

“Jamie had a tug, but the keeper’s pulling him all the place.

“How can he affect him when Rob’s actually in front of him?

“It’s not like he stopped him coming out, he missed the ball. He’s nowhere near it.

“Ruffs told me he touched the ball and then the man.

“I’m not going to say by who because I’ll get done, but it was one of the worst performances I’ve seen all season.

“I’m furious because my players deserved more and they never seem to get it.

“I feel sorry for them sometimes, because they showed tremendous desire and application.”

Ross, however, was adamant referee Wright got the big decisions right.

Ross said: “I think Karl thinks every decision is harsh!