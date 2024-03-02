Norwich City vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news with Mike Dodds set to make changes for Championship match
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face Norwich City in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from Carrow Road.
Three consecutive defeats have seen Sunderland drift eight points away from the Championship play-off places, with Norwich five points ahead of them. The Canaries are unbeaten in their last five matches, though, with a top-six place in their sights.
We'll have all the build-up, analysis, reaction and more from Carrow Road throughout the day:
Norwich vs Sunderland
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today's match:
Predicted Norwich XI: Gunn, Stacey, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, McLean, Sara, Fassnacht, Sainz, Barnes, Sargent
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Seelt, O'Nien. Neil, Ekwah, Ba, Bellingham, Mundle, Burstow
Wagner on Sunderland
Here's what Norwich boss David Wagner had to say about Sunderland.
"We are totally aware of the quality Sunderland has. I think we've seen that in the return game, where they caused us massive problems and we conceded a deserved defeat.
"It's a little bit like the Watford game. We still feel that we'd like to correct something, and this is a chance to show that we are better than what we showed in the first game.
"This is the truth, I said this before the Blackburn game: these are the games where we were below par in the first game, where we didn't collect points. Now we have the chance to show that we're better than in the first game."
How Norwich are shaping up
Norwich have taken 11 points from their last five league games to climb to 7th in the Championship, three points off the play-off places.
David Wagner's side were held to a 1-1 draw at Blackburn last time out, though, with goalscorer Marcelino Nunez picking up a hip injury which will rule him out of today's match.
Norwich top scorer Jonny Rowe is also sidelined with a hamstring issue, along with defender Shane Duffy (calf) and winger Onel Hernandez (foot).
Dodds on Norwich
Here's what Sunderland interim boss Mike Dodds had to say about Norwich:
“They have got good players all over the pitch, I have watched a lot of their games, and they have a lot of threats across the pitch.
“We've got to control what we can control; we've got to concentrate on us, and Norwich will know that we've also got some good players.
“They obviously played us earlier in the season and we were excellent against them, I'm really looking forward to the game.”
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Black Cats top scorer Jack Clarke has been ruled out for up to six weeks after sustaining an ankle ligament injury, meaning he could be sidelined for the team's next eight matches.
Centre-back Dan Ballard remains suspended after receiving 10 yellow cards, while Aji Alese and Bradley Dack are not quite ready to return despite doing some bit-part training.
Corry Evans has returned to training but is set to play for the under-21s side before playing for the senior team, after over a year on the sidelines with an ACL injury.
Patrick Roberts (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (hamstring), Niall Huggins (knee) , Elliot Embleton (ankle) remain unavailable.
It's Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland's Championship match against Norwich City at Carrow Road.
The Black Cats have drifted eight points away from the play-off places following three consecutive defeats so will be looking to get their season back on track this afternoon.
We'll have all the build-up, in-game analysis and post-match reaction from Carrow Road throughout the day. Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.