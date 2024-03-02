Here's what Norwich boss David Wagner had to say about Sunderland.

"We are totally aware of the quality Sunderland has. I think we've seen that in the return game, where they caused us massive problems and we conceded a deserved defeat.

"It's a little bit like the Watford game. We still feel that we'd like to correct something, and this is a chance to show that we are better than what we showed in the first game.