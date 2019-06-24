No resolution on Sunderland takeover but Jack Ross given green light to make signings
Takeover talks are set to continue on Wearside this week as the start of pre-season nears.
It had been hoped that the buyout led by businessman Mark Campbell would be concluded recently but sources have indicated that the talks are continuing and a resolution is yet to be reached.
A positive result is still expected, with Campbell meeting key members of staff last week and holding encouraging talks with Stewart Donald about their future plans for the club.
Donald is set to retain a significant stake and role in the club, believing that Campbell can help him deliver success in the long-term.
However, both parties are keen to ensure the right deal is struck regardless of timeframe and so talks will continue.
Jack Ross returned to the Academy of Light last week and has held talks over the ongoing bid.
The Black Cats hierarchy have insisted that the club can press on with recruitment plans for the upcoming campaign in the interim.
So far, Sunderland’s business has been restricted solely to outgoings, with Robbin Ruiter and Adam Matthews released, and Reece James moving to Doncaster Rovers.
Ross is keen to strengthen his ranks in a bid to seal promotion back to the Championship at the second time of asking.
The Black Cats hierarchy will back him even as Campbell’s bid continues.
Campbell has ambitious plans for the club but Ross is very much part of those and so preparations can continue.