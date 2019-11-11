The NINE Sunderland AFC fringe players set for a chance to shine at Scunthorpe United

While the Black Cats will need to secure a result in order to progress, Phil Parkinson is set to rotate his squad once again and hand opportunities to a number of fringe players and youngsters. But who could benefit? Scroll down and click through the pages to see who could be in contention at Glanford Park:
1. Anthony Patterson
The stopper impressed in the under-23s defeat to Liverpool on Sunday and, with Lee Burge’s fitness still in doubt and Jon McLaughlin set to jet-off on international duty, Patterson could be handed an opportunity to shine.
2. Bali Mumba
Regular first-team opportunities have eluded Mumba this term, but he’s been a regular for Elliott Dickman’s second string - with the youngster having been deployed as a right-back. This clash could prove the perfect opportunity for him to return to the first-team fold and show Phil Parkinson why he has been so highly-regarded in recent years.
3. Brandon Taylor
Rested on Sunday with a view to the trip to Scunthorpe, Taylor looks set to play some part in Parkinson’s squad for the Leasing.com Trophy tie. He’s impressed for the under-23 squad this term and will now be looking to push on.
4. Ruben Sammut
The ex-Chelsea midfielder caught the eye of Jack Ross in pre-season - but can he now impresses his successor? While options in midfield are rife, Sammut could well have the chance to shine from the bench at Glanford Park.
