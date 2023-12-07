Next Sunderland manager: Interesting reports as Cats search for Tony Mowbray's successor
Reports from abroad have suggested Swedish boss Kim Hellberg is in contention to become Sunderland’s next head coach.
Hellberg, 35, has managed Allsvenskan side IFK Varnamo since the start of 2022 and guided them to a fifth-place finish this year, yet his contract is set to expire.
According to Swedish newspaper Sportbladet, Hellberg ‘is on Sunderland's list of possible coaches’ and will have a meeting about the vacant role on Thursday. The report says Hellberg was also being considered for the vacant job at Hammarby IF, following Marti Cifuentes’ move to QPR, before the Sunderland role became available.
Nice assistant Julien Sable remains the favourite with bookmakers to replace Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light, while Hellberg’s odds have dropped following recent reports.
An interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, is set to take charge of Saturday’s home match against West Brom, as things stand. Sunderland will then host Leeds three days later on Tuesday, December 12.