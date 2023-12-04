The latest in the manager hunt for Sunderland AFC.

With Tony Mowbray sacked as Sunderland boss, all eyes now turn to who will be the next man in charge at the Stadium of Light.

And the bookmakers have named former Birmingham City boss John Eustace among the early favourites. In October, Birmingham City parted company with head coach Eustace after 15 months in charge and replaced him with Wayne Rooney.

Other early names include Neil Warnock, Nathan Jones and Paul Heckingbottom. On Monday evening, in a shock twist, Sunderland announced they had sacked Tony Mowbray.

Club bosses have thanked Mowbray and said it was a 'difficult decision' to take.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We are now focused on identifying the right candidate and we will continue to support our coaching team and players throughout the interim period.”

The club has confirmed Mike Dodds will 'lead the first-team’s training and match preparations until the process to appoint a new Head Coach has concluded.'

A club statement read: "Sunderland AFC has this evening parted company with Head Coach Tony Mowbray. The Club would like thank Tony for the positive contribution he has made throughout the past two seasons alongside his assistant Mark Venus, who also departs.

"Both will always be welcome back at the Stadium of Light and we wish them well for the future."