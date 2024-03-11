Next Sunderland manager candidate names Newcastle United's Eddie Howe as inspiration
Will Still - who continues to be linked with the Sunderland job - has named Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe as one of his inspirations.
Still has caught the eye of football circles and fans on social media after becoming relatively successful at just 31 years of age and admitting to honing some of his skills on the popular video game Football Manager.
Born in Belgium to English parents, Still played both amateur and semi-professional football before becoming assistant manager of Preston North End's under-14 team and then going on to manage Lierse, Beerschot and Remis.
Still was heavily linked with the Sunderland job after the sacking of Tony Mowbray with his name once again cropping up following the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this year.
In an interview with AS, however, Still talked about his managerial inspirations: He said: “I was inspired by everyone. I think there are different ideas throughout the world of football that we can learn from. [Carlo] Ancelotti too, who has done absolutely crazy things. But we also have Eddie Howe, in Newcastle, who does things very well.”
Speaking to The Athletic recently, Still reiterated his openness to working in the Championship at some point in the future.
I would work for a Championship team without a problem,” Still said. “What I’ve now understood, I’ve now realised, is how important people are. And how important finding the right place to be is going to be for my career. And people who understand the way I work, because I’m a bit different. I’m a bit odd sometimes.”