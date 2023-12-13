Next Stoke manager: Former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is among the favourites to replace Alex Neil at the bet365 Stadium.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is reportedly one of the leading candidates to replace Alex Neil at Stoke.

Mowbray was sacked by Sunderland last week after 15 months in charge on Wearside, despite guiding the Black Cats into the Championship play-offs last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several second-tier clubs have opted to make changes in the dugout in recent weeks, with Stoke parting company with Neil and Swansea sacking Michael Duff.

According to Sky Sports, John Eustace, who left Birmingham in October, and Mowbray are on Stoke's shortlist to replace Neil, along with former Watford and Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jakanovic.

Caretaker boss Paul Gallagher took charge of Stoke's 1-1 draw at Preston on Tuesday night, with the side now preparing for Sunday's trip to West Brom.

Neil's departure means Stoke are looking for their sixth manager in as many years following their relegation from the Premier League in 2018.