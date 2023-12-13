Next Stoke manager: Ex-Sunderland, Sheffield United and Birmingham bosses on shortlist to replace Alex Neil
Next Stoke manager: Former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is among the favourites to replace Alex Neil at the bet365 Stadium.
Former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is reportedly one of the leading candidates to replace Alex Neil at Stoke.
Mowbray was sacked by Sunderland last week after 15 months in charge on Wearside, despite guiding the Black Cats into the Championship play-offs last term.
Several second-tier clubs have opted to make changes in the dugout in recent weeks, with Stoke parting company with Neil and Swansea sacking Michael Duff.
According to Sky Sports, John Eustace, who left Birmingham in October, and Mowbray are on Stoke's shortlist to replace Neil, along with former Watford and Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jakanovic.
Caretaker boss Paul Gallagher took charge of Stoke's 1-1 draw at Preston on Tuesday night, with the side now preparing for Sunday's trip to West Brom.
Neil's departure means Stoke are looking for their sixth manager in as many years following their relegation from the Premier League in 2018.
Sunderland will face Stoke at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, January 27.