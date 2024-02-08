Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-Swansea manager Michael Duff remains the favourite to take charge at Championship club Huddersfield ahead of next week's match against Sunderland.

The Terriers sacked Darren Moore at the end of January after just four months in charge, with caretaker boss Jon Worthington taking charge of last weekend's 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. That result kept Huddersfield three points clear of the relegation zone following QPR's 2-1 win at Blackburn.

Duff has been out of work since he was sacked by Swansea in December, while former Birmingham boss John Eustace has also been linked with the Huddersfield job.

After the win over Sheffield Wednesday, Worthington played down suggestions he may be interested in the permanent manager's job at the John Smith's Stadium: “It’s definitely not easy being a manager and playing well and winning games and getting the right signings. That’s why I’m quite happy to step back into my academy role once that time comes!”