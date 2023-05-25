Sol Bamba remains the favourite to take over at Cardiff City - with former Sunderland men Kevin Phillips and Dean Whitehead priced as outsiders for the job.

After narrowly avoiding relegation from the Championship, the Bluebirds are looking for another new manager following their decision to part company with Sabri Lamouchi earlier this month.

Former Cardiff defender Bamba, who returned to the club as a coach earlier this year, is the favourite to replace Lamouchi and priced at 1/1 with SkyBet.

Steve Morison, who was only sacked by the Bluebirds back in September, is next on the list at (11/4), ahead of German coach Alexander Blessin and former Luton boss Nathan Jones (both 11/2).

Phillips, who has been out of work since leaving South Shields last month, is then priced at 16/1 for the Cardiff job.

After winning promotion to National League North with Shields, Phillips was linked with the head coach’s job at Walsall, yet the League Two club instead appointed Mat Sadler this month.

Whitehead is also seen as an outsider for the Cardiff job at 25/1, after joining the club as a first-team coach in November 2022.

The former Sunderland midfielder was placed in interim charge following the sacking of Mark Hudson in January and remained part of the backroom team following Lamouchi’s appointment later that month.