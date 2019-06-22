Newcastle United reveal why they poached Sunderland coach Mark Atkinson
Newcastle United have revealed why they poached Sunderland coach Mark Atkinson.
The former Black Cat will join the Tyneside club as assistant head of coaching and will be working with players up to U16 level.
Atkinson will assist new U23 coach ex-Leeds and Rotherham manager Neil Redfern and head academy coach Ben Dawson.
“We have brought in Mark who has a very good reputation and will bring a different perspective. He will support Ben to enhance what we are doing at our schoolboy level,” said academy manager Joe Joyce
"The changes have allowed coaching staff within the academy to move to different roles and they will be given additional responsibility and accountability for what they're doing and, under the guidance of Ben, look to develop more players such as Sean Longstaff.
"They have all played a part in Sean's development at different stages and ages over the period and will be able to continue to do that from a different position."