New Wycombe midfielder reveals big role Sunderland ace Luke O'Nien played in him signing
New Wycombe Wanderers signing Jacob Gardiner-Smith has revealed the key role Sunderland’s Luke O’Nien had to play.
Gardiner-Smith, a midfielder, has signed a one-year deal with the Chairboys following a successful trial and revealed how friend O’Nien has proved an inspiration.
O’Nien joined Sunderland from Wycombe last summer and has since become a firm fan favourite on Wearside.
Gardiner-Smith, 22, said: “Luke O’Nien is obviously a legend at the club, and he gave me the opportunity to ask about a trial – so I have a lot of credit to give to him.
“I have been training with him all summer so I am just so grateful for the opportunity to be here.
“He is a fantastic example of how far you can get with hard work, resilience and determination – and that’s something I really model myself on.
“Of course I want to be my own player and make a name for myself,” added the Wycombe midfielder.