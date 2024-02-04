News you can trust since 1873
Middlesbrough vs Sunderland LIVE: Updates and analysis as new signing starts for Michael Beale's side

Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 4th Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 4th Feb 2024, 12:46 GMT
Sunderland face Middlesbrough in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from the Riverside Stadium.

The Black Cats will be hoping to build on their 3-1 win over Stoke last weekend, following goals from Mason Burstow, Abdoullah Ba and Pierre Ekwah. Middlesbrough are also targeting a play-off place this season and are just three points behind Sunderland.

We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more from the Riverside throughout the day:

Middlesbrough vs Sunderland

11:10 GMTUpdated 11:49 GMT

LIVE: Middlesbrough 0 Sunderland 0

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Ba, Bellingham, Clarke, Burstow

Sub: Bishop, Seelt, Pembele Roberts, Aouchiche, Kelly, Mundle, Rusyn, Hemir

Middlesbrough XI: Glover, Ayling, Fry, van den Berg, Engel, Howson, Barlaser, Hackney, Greenwood, Azaz, Forss 

Subs: Jones, Clarke, Dijksteel, Thomas, Gilbert, O’Brien, McNair, Silvera, Coburn

12:50 GMT

HALF-TIME: MIDDLESBROUGH 0 SUNDERLAND 0

First-half thoughts from the Riverside

12:46 GMT

One minute added time

One minute added on.

12:43 GMT

42' Hjelde in the way

Now Boro create a decent chance as Azaz's cross from the left finds Hackney, whose effort is blocked by Hjelde.

12:42 GMT

41' Huge chance for Ba

Sunderland should be ahead after some neat footwork from Bellingham inside the Boro box, before passing to Clarke.

Clarke the passed to Ba who should have scored but saw his effort on the line blocked by van den Berg.

12:37 GMT

35' Side-netting from Ba

That was a good opening for Sunderland as Ba received the ball on the right of Boro's box but fired the ball into the side-netting with Burstow in the middle.

12:36 GMT

34' Ba and Engel booked

Ba is brought down by Engel on the right and is booked for his protests to the linesman.

Ba was then booked after waving an imaginary card.

12:32 GMT

31' Ba shot saved

More good play from Sunderland down the right as Ba cuts inside of Engel and registers a shot at goal. The shot was straight at Glover.

12:30 GMT

29' Wide from Hackney

Sunderland got away with one then as Hackney dispossessed Bellingham inside the Sunderland half but didn't test Patterson with his effort from distance.

12:27 GMT

27' Handball appeals

The home fans are appealing for a penalty after Hackney's forward pass inside the Sunderland box appeared to hit Hjelde on the arm.

The referee waves play-on.

