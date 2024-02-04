Middlesbrough vs Sunderland LIVE: Updates and analysis as new signing starts for Michael Beale's side
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face Middlesbrough in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from the Riverside Stadium.
The Black Cats will be hoping to build on their 3-1 win over Stoke last weekend, following goals from Mason Burstow, Abdoullah Ba and Pierre Ekwah. Middlesbrough are also targeting a play-off place this season and are just three points behind Sunderland.
We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more from the Riverside throughout the day:
Middlesbrough vs Sunderland
LIVE: Middlesbrough 0 Sunderland 0
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Ba, Bellingham, Clarke, Burstow
Sub: Bishop, Seelt, Pembele Roberts, Aouchiche, Kelly, Mundle, Rusyn, Hemir
Middlesbrough XI: Glover, Ayling, Fry, van den Berg, Engel, Howson, Barlaser, Hackney, Greenwood, Azaz, Forss
Subs: Jones, Clarke, Dijksteel, Thomas, Gilbert, O’Brien, McNair, Silvera, Coburn
HALF-TIME: MIDDLESBROUGH 0 SUNDERLAND 0
First-half thoughts from the Riverside
One minute added time
One minute added on.
42' Hjelde in the way
Now Boro create a decent chance as Azaz's cross from the left finds Hackney, whose effort is blocked by Hjelde.
41' Huge chance for Ba
Sunderland should be ahead after some neat footwork from Bellingham inside the Boro box, before passing to Clarke.
Clarke the passed to Ba who should have scored but saw his effort on the line blocked by van den Berg.
35' Side-netting from Ba
That was a good opening for Sunderland as Ba received the ball on the right of Boro's box but fired the ball into the side-netting with Burstow in the middle.
34' Ba and Engel booked
Ba is brought down by Engel on the right and is booked for his protests to the linesman.
Ba was then booked after waving an imaginary card.
31' Ba shot saved
More good play from Sunderland down the right as Ba cuts inside of Engel and registers a shot at goal. The shot was straight at Glover.
29' Wide from Hackney
Sunderland got away with one then as Hackney dispossessed Bellingham inside the Sunderland half but didn't test Patterson with his effort from distance.
27' Handball appeals
The home fans are appealing for a penalty after Hackney's forward pass inside the Sunderland box appeared to hit Hjelde on the arm.
The referee waves play-on.