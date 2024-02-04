Here's what the Sunderland boss had to say when asked about today's opponents.

"It's an excellent game. If you look at the last six games in the league and the form we're fifth and they are sixth. It's two teams riding high with the same ambition.

"We know what happened in the home game so there is an element of we want to perform well. We will need to as the away team against Middlesbrough who I think are a good team.

"I think Michael Carrick has started his management career well. In the last month at home they've played Aston Villa and narrowly lost and played Chelsea and won the game.