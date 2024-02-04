Middlesbrough vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news with new signings set to be involved for Michael Beale's side
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face Middlesbrough in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from the Riverside Stadium.
The Black Cats will be hoping to build on their 3-1 win over Stoke last weekend, following goals from Mason Burstow, Abdoullah Ba and Pierre Ekwah. Middlesbrough are also targeting a play-off place this season and are just three points behind Sunderland.
We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more from the Riverside throughout the day:
Middlesbrough vs Sunderland
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today's match:
Predicted Middlesbrough XI: Glover, Ayling, Fry, Clarke, Engel, Howson, Hackney, Forss, Azaz, Greenwood, Coburn
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Ba, Bellingham, Clarke, Burstow
Carrick on Sunderland and Beale
Here's what Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick had to say when asked about Sunderland and Beale.
“Obviously they’ve got good players, a lot of younger players and are a hugely-talented team. You can see he’s come in and tweaked a couple of things, changed a couple of things as you’d expect. I’ve watched a number of their games now, it was a big result for them last week and they played really well. We know what we’re up against for sure so it will be a big test.”
How Middlesbrough are shaping up
Middlesbrough's last game ended in a 6-1 defeat at Chelsea in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Stamford Bridge. Michael Carrick's side didn't play last weekend as scheduled opponents Birmingham were still involved in the FA Cup.
Boro start the day in 12th but are just three points behind Sunderland, having taken 13 points from their last seven league games.
The hosts will be without several players due to injuries, though, with full-back Alex Bangura (hamstring), winger Isaiah Jones (hamstring), striker Emmanuel Latte Lath (ankle) and goalkeeper Seny Dieng (thigh) among the players unavailable.
Beale on Middlesbrough
Here's what the Sunderland boss had to say when asked about today's opponents.
"It's an excellent game. If you look at the last six games in the league and the form we're fifth and they are sixth. It's two teams riding high with the same ambition.
"We know what happened in the home game so there is an element of we want to perform well. We will need to as the away team against Middlesbrough who I think are a good team.
"I think Michael Carrick has started his management career well. In the last month at home they've played Aston Villa and narrowly lost and played Chelsea and won the game.
"That's a warning of how good they are are at home but I've seen areas that we can exploit. We will need to be at our best."
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Patrick Roberts (below) is set to return to the squad after missing the side's last four league games with a calf injury. New signings Romaine Mundle and Leo Hjelde are also set to be part of the matchday group and could make their debuts.
Callum Styles isn't set to feature after undergoing minor surgery earlier this month to remove his appendix. The midfielder should be able to return in the coming weeks.
Bradley Dack, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton and Corry Evans also remain sidelined with injuries.
Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland's Championship match against Middlesbrough at the Riverside.
Just three points separate the two sides ahead of the fixture, while a win would move the Black Cats back into the play-off places.
We'll have all the build-up ahead of the 12pm kick-off, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.