'Michael Dell wears Chris Maguire Pyjamas': Sunderland fans react to stunning hat-trick in Wimbledon win
Sunderland fans have been quick to react to Chris Maguire’s stunning hat-trick – and the Black Cats’ fine performance against AFC Wimbledon
A 3-1 win over the Dons made it four successive triumphs for Jack Ross’ side, who remain unbeaten this term.
And fans have been quick to praise the Sunderland squad for another promising performance – with Maguire in particular earning plenty of plaudits.
Here’s what fans were saying on social media:@TheSuperBright tweeted: “Michael Dell wears Chris Maguire Pyjamas”
@Ian_Crow3 said: “HAT-TRICK HERO KING MAGUIRE!!! Other than lapse for their goal, picture perfect performance. Maguire Hat-trick difference and could have easily been more. Power and Wyke also deserve credit.”
@ianprice123 added: “Maguire will get all the plaudits...but overall that was superb. Leadbitter (again) controlled the game, Charlie Wyke bullied them all afternoon. Excellent!”
@mksavage73 posted: “Joint top #safc time to kick on. Decent enough performance today against a poor Wimbledon who I’d expect to be in the relegation mix. Next game against Peterborough will tell a story!”
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
@DanMeister1234 added: “Again, it’s good that we’re getting points. Tbf, 3 points were fully deserved today but we need to sort that defence out and cut out the silly errors!”
@sportmad72 tweeted: “Finally a decent performance. 3-1 can’t do any better than that. Nice to put in a decent performance even if they were a poor side. Pleased Maguire got his hat trick”
@AHT_MrP said: “Just not happening for Grigg is it. Can’t fault anything about his performance bar not scoring. Wyke is sharp, he will get goals this season. Played some great stuff at times. 11 from 15 doesn’t look to bad at all now.”
@PlannerMarj commented: “Well that was very enjoyable. After his hat-trick you have to give motm to Maguire, but I personally thought Charlie Wyke was superb. Troubled their centre backs all day, chased stuff down, was strong and seems to have gained a yard of pace from last season”
@ianhigh1 posted: “Excellent, dominant performance today, apart from one silly mistake that was pretty much faultless. I’ll say it now, with one or two extra defensive additions and if McGeady and Maguire stay fit all season we will walk the league this season”