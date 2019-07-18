Mel Reay completes another deal as Sunderland sign Newcastle United goalkeeper
Mel Reay has been handed a boost in Sunderland Ladies’ bid for promotion to the Women’s Championship with the re-signing of goalkeeper Claudia Moan.
The 20-year-old joins Sunderland from Newcastle United’s development squad having previously played for the Black Cats, but will likely provide back-up to first-choice Alison Cowling.
Reay’s side were short of ‘keeping options following the departure of Sophie Stonehouse last campaign which left the American-born Cowling as the Lasses only senior stopper as Sunderland battled for promotion.
Moan, currently studying at Northumbria University, becomes Reay’s fourth summer signing after Charlotte Potts, Jessica Brown and Abi Cottam.
The Black Cats finished second last season in the National League North, missing out on promotion to winners Blackburn Rovers, but begin their preparations for the new season against Redcar this evening - KO 7:30pm at Mo Mowlam Memorial Park.
Moan said: “I couldn’t be happier to be back with Sunderland. There are familiar faces for me in both the squad and coaching staff from my last spell and I feel it’s the best place for me to perform to the best of my ability and reach my potential.
“My hopes for the season are to help the club achieve promotion and get the club back to where we belong.”
Reay added: “We welcome Claudia back after a spell at Newcastle. She has matured as a goalkeeper since her previous spell and has looked really good in training. To have two goalkeepers in our squad is really important. “