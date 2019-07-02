Max Stryjek opens up on his fresh start after surprise Sunderland departure
Max Stryjek says he is ‘really happy’ to be at Eastleigh following his Sunderland departure.
The 22-year-old spent time on loan at Stewart Donald’s former club last season and made a major impression before returning to Wearside.
Speaking to the Echo in May, Stryjek admitted he had been frustarted that another loan to the Football League in January did not materialise.
The goalkeeper was rated highly by Jack Ross, who felt he had a chance of a first team future in red and white.
But he was not included on the club’s retained list for next season and the ambitious National League side have moved quickly to bring him in.
“I’m really happy to join Eastleigh and I’m really excited to start a new adventure,” he told Eastleigh’s website.
“I’m looking forward to the new season as it will be a new challenge and hopefully we will get promoted, that should be how it goes.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
“It’s been really good [to be back].
“I really missed a few people and it’s obviously easier for me now that I’ve met people before.
“I’m really happy to be here.”
Stryjek become a popular figure after saving a penalty on his debut last season, and says he is determined to create more special memories.
“It was a really good day for me.
“I’m just looking for solid performances but if my performances can help the team win the game that’s the main thing, I’m not selfish about myself. I’ll do my best for the team.”