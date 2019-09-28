Max Power's hilarious verdict on Sunderland's 'exciting' takeover as American consortium eye deal
Max Power hopes Sunderland’s prospective new owners were watching the win over Sheffield United - as he may be in for a pay rise!
The midfielder netted a stunning strike from distance to secure victory, and jested that his goal could see him in-line for a pay rise when the club’s imminent takeover is completed.
A group of American investors are set to complete a deal to purchase the Black Cats, with Glenn Fuhrman, John Phelan and Robert Platek set to become majority shareholders.
The deal is thought to be close to completion, with the trio in the latter stages of securing an agreement.
And while Power insists that while the players’ focus isn’t on the takeover, he can understand why fans are excited by the potential investment - and admits it is hard not to get sucked in to the vacuum of positivity surrounding the deal.
“If they were there watching on Wednesday I might get a new deal!,” he joked.
“But that's not for players to discuss, we're aware of it but we just concentrate on the football.
“That's exciting. If we become the richest club in the world we'll see how that goes but it's hard not to get excited, especially from the fans' point of view.
“With what the club's been through in recent years we're desperate to get back into the Championship first and foremost and then the Premier League.
“As players we're just concentrating on the football side of things.”