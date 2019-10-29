Max Power reveals the 'good signs' that show Sunderland can still achieve their ambitions this season

Max Power and his Sunderland teammates celebrate.

Sunderland, targeting promotion back to the Championship, have endured a disappointing start to the campaign with the Black Cats sitting outside a play-off spot in eighth after 14 games.

Sunderland have already lost four games, all away from home, the latest coming at the New Meadow last weekend with the 1-0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town.

Power, who has been handed the captain’s armband in recent games, believes Sunderland didn’t get what they deserved at Shrewsbury and insists the squad has what it takes to win promotion.

“Sometimes you get days when you don’t get what you deserve, Saturday was one of them,” said Power.

“From start to finish we dominated, we created great chances, last Tuesday we were ruthless but we weren’t on Saturday. Simple as that.

“That’s football, we were disappointed but we couldn’t do much more.

“If we keep that performance level up then we will win more games than we lose.

“I can’t stress enough, we dominated from start to finish. We didn’t take our chances. They had one chance and scored. It is disappointing.

“There is a long way to go in the season. Are we where we want to be? No. But there is enough in this squad, there are some really good signs.

“It was just one of those days.

“We hit the post twice, I hit the bar, it just wasn’t going in for us, it wasn’t through a lack of trying.

“We take it on the chin and move on.”

Sunderland’s away form is a cause for concern with four defeats away from the Stadium of Light including losing the last three on the road in the league.

Power added: “Lincoln was a really poor performance.

“Was Wycombe high quality? No, a draw would probably have been a fair result.

“We took the game to Shrewsbury.

“I don’t want anybody to be negative, I know you come in for criticism when you don’t win a game but anyone watching would appreciate the performance, albeit without the result.”

Sunderland host Southend United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Power told the club website: “Winning breeds confidence.

“We have Duncan [Watmore] coming back and he looks great, it is the first time he has played three games in seven days, that is a great milestone for him.

“We were unlucky but we looked dangerous and that is a good sign.