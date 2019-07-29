Marc McNulty is confident he will hit the goal trail for Sunderland this term

There were some who questioned the striker’s lack of goals in the third tier, with his last campaign in the division yielding just one goal during a loan spell with Bradford City.

But he remains confident he is a far better player than the last time he featured in League One – and insists he has nothing to prove on Wearside.

"I remember the first season I came down to Sheffield United. I was only 21, in and out the team, but I scored goals in League One then,” said McNulty.

“I'm older now, more experienced and a lot better player now than I was then.

“I'm confident in myself and I don't need to prove anything to anybody. I need to work hard, get my head down and repay the gaffer for bringing me here."

Competition for the central striker role is heavy, with Will Grigg in pole position ahead of the new campaign – and Charlie Wyke and Benji Kimpioka also looking to stake a claim.

But McNulty is likely to be considered for a slightly different role, with Ross having a clear plan in mind for his summer addition.

"I spoke to the gaffer at length before I signed and even in that last couple days at training,” he added.

“He sees me as playing in behind the striker, which is great. I'm pretty flexible and I prefer to be playing around other players so I think that will get the best out of me.

“The manager knows that because we had a good long chat, but he's just working on the boys being able to adapt between a couple of formations."

Last season only Josh Maja and Aiden McGeady hit double figures for the Black Cats, but McNulty believes that he can deliver the goods in front of goal should he be given the opportunity.

"As a striker, if you get yourself in the team and get a run of games you always look to double figures,” he admitted.