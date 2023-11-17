Man Utd considering ex-Sunderland and Celtic man for senior role as Sir Jim Ratcliffe's deal nears completion
Manchester United are looking for a new sporting director - with former Sunderland man Lee Congerton under consideration for the role.
Sunderland’s former sporting director Lee Congerton is reportedly under consideration to take on the same role at Manchester United.
The Red Devils are looking for a new sporting director after it was announced Richard Arnold would leave his role at Old Trafford, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's deal for a 25 per cent stake in the club nearing its completion.
According to the Telegraph, Ratcliffe is expected to take advice from Sir Alex Ferguson, who is an admirer of Crystal Palace’s sporting director Dougie Freedman. The report claims Congerton is also being considered, along with former AC Milan duo Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara and Atletico Madrid’s Andrea Berta.
Congerton was appointed head of international development at Italian club Atalanta last year, after spells at Celtic and Leicester, where he held head of recruitment roles. The 50-year-old spent a year and a half at Sunderland before leaving the club at the end of 2015, following Sam Allardyce’s appointment on Wearside.