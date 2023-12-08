Man Utd injury boost after Sunderland's Amad Diallo transfer interest and Tony Mowbray message
Former Sunderland loanee Amad could feature for Manchester United this weekend.
Former Sunderland loanee Amad has returned to full training with Manchester United and could return to the first-team squad for this weekend's home match against Bournemouth.
The 21-year-old impressed during his loan spell on Wearside last season, scoring 14 goals in 39 Championship appearances. The Black Cats were keen to resign the forward on loan this season, yet Amad suffered a knee injury while playing for Erik ten Hag's side in pre-season.
During his time on Wearside, Amad also formed a good relationship with head coach Tony Mowbray, who was sacked by Sunderland this week.
Following the Black Cats' decision to part company with Mowbray, Amad posted on social media: "Thanks for having [helping] me a lot in my training. Good luck boss."
United signed Amad for a reported £19million, plus £18.2million in add-on, in 2021 from Italian side Atalanta, yet the player has made just nine senior appearances for the Premier League club.