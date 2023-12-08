Former Sunderland loanee Amad could feature for Manchester United this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland loanee Amad has returned to full training with Manchester United and could return to the first-team squad for this weekend's home match against Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old impressed during his loan spell on Wearside last season, scoring 14 goals in 39 Championship appearances. The Black Cats were keen to resign the forward on loan this season, yet Amad suffered a knee injury while playing for Erik ten Hag's side in pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his time on Wearside, Amad also formed a good relationship with head coach Tony Mowbray, who was sacked by Sunderland this week.

Following the Black Cats' decision to part company with Mowbray, Amad posted on social media: "Thanks for having [helping] me a lot in my training. Good luck boss."