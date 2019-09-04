Luke O'Nien's Instagram reaction as three-game Sunderland ban overturned on appeal
Luke O’Nien has spoken of his relief after seeing a three-game ban overturned on appeal.
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 10:02
The right-back was shown a straight red card in the 3-0 defeat to Peterborough United at the weekend and was therefore facing a three-game ban when the Black Cats returned from their international break. It was overturned on appeal by an independent panel.
Posting on Instagram, O’Nien shared a picture of him being shown the red with the caption: “Pleased to get this red card overturned from the weekend.”