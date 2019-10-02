LIVE Sunderland Q&A: Phil Smith answers YOUR questions on the takeover, FPP Sunderland, Jack Ross, tactics and much more!
Takeover talk continues to dominate the headlines on Wearside with the American investors close to taking a controlling stake in the club.
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 12:09 pm
Our Sunderland AFC writer Phil Smith is holding a live Q&A with fans, taking questions on the takeover, transfer business, tactics, the performance of Jack Ross, the squad and much much more.
To send Phil a question simply tweet it to @sunechosafc.
Any we don’t get through today we’ll tackle on our weekly podcast, The Roar, which we record at the University of Sunderland every Thursday morning.