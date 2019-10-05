Lincoln City v Sunderland AFC LIVE: Team news plus takeover latest ahead of Sincil Bank League One clash
Sunderland make the trip to Lincoln City in League One this afternoon – and we’ve got it covered.
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 12:00 pm
The Black Cats are aiming to build on last weekend’s 2-1 win over MK Dons with another impressive showing at Sincil Bank, the game is also the first home league game for new Lincoln boss Michael Appleton.
There is sure to be a big atmosphere at Sincil Bank. We’ll have all the build-up, team news and action and reaction throughout the day over on our live blog.
