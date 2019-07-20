'Like it!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes SEVEN changes against Belenenses

Jack Ross has made SEVEN changes to his Sunderland side to face Belenenses - and fans have been quick to have their say.

By Mark Donnelly
Saturday, 20 July, 2019, 18:43
Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to face Belenenses - and fans have been quick to react

The Black Cats' chief has taken the opportunity to rotate his squad ahead of the clash with the Primera Liga side, with a number of first-team players set to be handed opportunities to impress ahead of the League One curtain raiser.

Jon McLaughlin makes his first start of pre-season, while Max Power takes a surprising place on the bench in what is a boost to Ross.

There's no place in the squad for Aiden McGeady, though.

And here’s how fans have reacted to Ross’ selection in Portugal:

@gazscoop said: “Nearly our strongest team”

@Mattsafc73 added: “Strong team. Ha'way the lads!”

@BenDTurnbull commented: “Like it”

@sportmad72 commented: “Think it’s important our forwards score a couple of goals tonight but can see another low scoring game”

@sunderlanddanny predicted: “Will get beat 3-1”

@SR5andahalf added: “Still no McGeady”

@blackie785 posted: “Won't be far off the XI that play Oxford, need Grigg to get one.”

@PatrickSAFC012 asked: “3-4-3 is it?”

@Christianfors23 tweeted: “Looks like a 3-5-2 to me”

@chrisfoster89 said: “What happened to the “well try O’Nien in midfield during the pre-season games” wing back is not midfield Jack !!!”

Sunderland AFC XI (3-5-2): J McLaughlin; O'Nien, Willis, Flanagan, C McLaughlin, Hume; McGeouch, Leadbitter, Embleton; Watmore, Grigg

Sunderland AFC subs: Burge, Patterson, Loovens, Baldwin, Ozturk, Gooch, Wyke, Maguire, Robson, Diamond, Kimpioka, Sammutt, Power