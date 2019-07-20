'Like it!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes SEVEN changes against Belenenses
Jack Ross has made SEVEN changes to his Sunderland side to face Belenenses - and fans have been quick to have their say.
The Black Cats' chief has taken the opportunity to rotate his squad ahead of the clash with the Primera Liga side, with a number of first-team players set to be handed opportunities to impress ahead of the League One curtain raiser.
Jon McLaughlin makes his first start of pre-season, while Max Power takes a surprising place on the bench in what is a boost to Ross.
There's no place in the squad for Aiden McGeady, though.
And here’s how fans have reacted to Ross’ selection in Portugal:
@gazscoop said: “Nearly our strongest team”
@Mattsafc73 added: “Strong team. Ha'way the lads!”
@BenDTurnbull commented: “Like it”
@sportmad72 commented: “Think it’s important our forwards score a couple of goals tonight but can see another low scoring game”
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
@sunderlanddanny predicted: “Will get beat 3-1”
@SR5andahalf added: “Still no McGeady”
@blackie785 posted: “Won't be far off the XI that play Oxford, need Grigg to get one.”
@PatrickSAFC012 asked: “3-4-3 is it?”
@Christianfors23 tweeted: “Looks like a 3-5-2 to me”
@chrisfoster89 said: “What happened to the “well try O’Nien in midfield during the pre-season games” wing back is not midfield Jack !!!”
Sunderland AFC XI (3-5-2): J McLaughlin; O'Nien, Willis, Flanagan, C McLaughlin, Hume; McGeouch, Leadbitter, Embleton; Watmore, Grigg
Sunderland AFC subs: Burge, Patterson, Loovens, Baldwin, Ozturk, Gooch, Wyke, Maguire, Robson, Diamond, Kimpioka, Sammutt, Power